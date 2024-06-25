The Boys' 5 Best Characters Who Didn't Appear In The Comics

The following article contains mentions of sexual harassment and sexual abuse.

"The Boys" television show is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's Dynamite Comics series of the same name, but some of the Amazon Studios adaptation's most noteworthy, scene-stealing characters never appeared in a single panel in the comics.

When "The Boys" was introduced on the small screen, it largely focused on characters from the source material. The Seven is mostly comprised of the same Vought International 'heroes" from the comics, with Homelander (Antony Starr) leading the group with an iron fist in both incarnations. Meanwhile, the Boys themselves feature a similar team to the source material, with Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) all being part of the Supe-fighting squad.

One of the major changes made from the comic to the television series is how the show handles the overall concept. "The Boys" comic is an (often needlessly) edgy superhero satire. Meanwhile, the streaming series is much more a parody of modern-day politics (showrunner Erik Kripke has succinctly addressed recent criticisms of the series being "woke" messaging). As a result, the show is nuanced and complex, especially compared to its comic counterpart, though it does maintain the absurd violence and shock value of the original's story.

Another area where the projects differ is in their casts. The television series introduces several original characters made specifically for the show, from new Supes to others who are forced to provide damage control to their actions, some of whom are among the best "The Boys" universe has to offer.