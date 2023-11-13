Tek Knight: Gen V Reinvents The Boys' 'Iron Man' Into Something Much Worse

A fan-favorite character from the comics — one inspired by two of the most beloved Marvel and DC superheroes — Tek Knight has long been one of the most anticipated additions to Amazon's "The Boys" Universe. Case in point, when Jeffrey Dean Morgan was cast ahead of Season 4, many fans immediately jumped to the conclusion that the high-profile "Supernatural" and "Walking Dead" alum would take up the role as the series' next main villain.

However, with surprisingly little fanfare, the character somewhat unexpectedly debuted in the spin-off series "Gen V," which just recently aired its explosive Season 1 finale. Played by the ever-excellent Derek Wilson (who once had a memorable yet brief turn on AMC's "Preacher," another Garth Ennis comic book series produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg), the Tek Knight seen surveying the halls of Godolkin University is significantly different from the one that appears in the comics. While Morgan may have been the perfect choice for the Tony Stark-Bruce Wayne of "The Boys" universe, Wilson's Supe is a subtler — yet far more threatening — addition to an already horrifying world.