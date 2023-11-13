Two Gen V 'Heroes' Confirmed To Return - But Are They In The Boys Season 4?
"The Boys" franchise has grown to be a major success for Amazon Prime over the course of its first three seasons. Not only has the series been well-received by both critics and fans alike, but it has also launched two spin-offs in the form of "Diabolical" and "Gen V," the latter of which recently wrapped up with a bloody and explosive season finale.
However, one of the biggest talking points of Season 1, Episode 8 ("Guardians of Godolkin") was the heel turn that Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate (Maddie Phillips) pulled. The two teamed up to release all of their fellow prisoners from The Woods and led them on a brutal killing rampage across the entire "Gen V" campus as the other characters looked on in horror and shock.
It looks like the two characters will be returning for more, one way or another. The official Vought International account on X (formerly Twitter) said as much in a recent post. "From the ashes of tragedy, a new generation of heroes will rise," it announced. "Like, retweet, and smash that follow button to thank the new GUARDIANS OF GODOLKIN for their bravery in saving the lives of countless students. Cate Dunlap and Sam Riordan will return!"
Will they be in The Boys Season 4 or Gen V Season 2?
Of course, the account is meant to be satire and often shares intentional propaganda statements like these. Still, here, they refer specifically to Sam and Cate by name. The post came with a video that summed up the events of the Season 1 finale of "Gen V" in true "The Boys" style, with Vought capitalizing on the tragedy for PR gains and telling a false version of the events that actually occurred.
"Tragedy on campus," it begins. "Four Godolkin students went on a brutal murder spree." It goes on to show Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Emma (Lizzie Broadway), Andre (Chance Perdomo), and Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), the characters who actually tried to stop the rampage. The video then spotlights Sam and Cate as the heroes who stopped the campus killing. However, given how many students witnessed the events at Godolkin University, Vought may have a hard time selling this truth as "Gen V" continues.
Furthermore, the suggestion that the two will return is left intentionally vague. Considering it's only these two characters mentioned in the post, rather than the rest of the cast, it likely suggests that the duo will have cameos in Season 4 of "The Boys." Still, with IMDb already confirming all of the show's main cast members for at least one additional episode, it's possible that we can expect Sam and Cate to return for Season 2 of "Gen V," as well.