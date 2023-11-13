Two Gen V 'Heroes' Confirmed To Return - But Are They In The Boys Season 4?

"The Boys" franchise has grown to be a major success for Amazon Prime over the course of its first three seasons. Not only has the series been well-received by both critics and fans alike, but it has also launched two spin-offs in the form of "Diabolical" and "Gen V," the latter of which recently wrapped up with a bloody and explosive season finale.

However, one of the biggest talking points of Season 1, Episode 8 ("Guardians of Godolkin") was the heel turn that Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate (Maddie Phillips) pulled. The two teamed up to release all of their fellow prisoners from The Woods and led them on a brutal killing rampage across the entire "Gen V" campus as the other characters looked on in horror and shock.

It looks like the two characters will be returning for more, one way or another. The official Vought International account on X (formerly Twitter) said as much in a recent post. "From the ashes of tragedy, a new generation of heroes will rise," it announced. "Like, retweet, and smash that follow button to thank the new GUARDIANS OF GODOLKIN for their bravery in saving the lives of countless students. Cate Dunlap and Sam Riordan will return!"