The Boys: Does Homelander Survive The Comic Book Series?

In "The Boys" #65 (by Garth Ennis, Russ Braun, John McCrea, Keith Burns, Simon Bowland, Tony Avina, and Darick Robertson), Homelander sees news reports claiming he was a baby-eating cannibal and was responsible for several atrocities he is unaware of committing. This leads him to the White House, where, in a blind rampage, Homelander murders the President of the United States, and the country's military is sent to the Oval Office to take him down. The issue dives deep into Homelander's origin, with Hughie learning that after creating the patriotic Supe with Stormfront's DNA, Vought-American needed a failsafe in case they ever lost control of him.

As a response, Black Noir, a clone based on Homelander's DNA, was created.

Black Noir, who lived in the shadows and said few words throughout the series, is revealed to be the one who actually committed Homelander's most heinous acts, deliberately allowing them to be caught on camera to frame the hero. The leader of The Seven is shocked at the revelation, blaming Black Noir for turning him into a psychopath. His clone responds with an unsettling smile and confirms that he set Homelander up and was waiting in the wings to kill him as soon as Vought-American ordered. With a massive military and Supes battle breaking out outside the White House, Homelander loses control again, leading to the final confrontation with the person he believes ruined his life.