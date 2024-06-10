The Boys' 'Woke' Complaints Destroyed In 4 Words
"The Boys" creator and showrunner Eric Kripke has a strong message for those complaining that the television series has become too woke: "Go watch something else." Over three seasons so far, "The Boys" has been a sharp satire of everything from American politics, corporations, and superhero films to celebrities and capitalism as a whole. Having its heroes operate in tandem with Vought International, a billion-dollar conglomerate with a significant influence in culture, is itself a critique of billionaires and those weaponizing wealth and power for control.
The themes haven't exactly been subtle, as Kripke discussed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. He didn't mince words either, calling out viewers who referred to the Amazon Studios series as "woke" by claiming that they simply don't get the show's message.
"I clearly have a perspective, and I'm not shy about putting that perspective in the show. Anyone who wants to call the show 'woke' or whatever, that's okay," Kripke said. "Go watch something else. But I'm certainly not going to pull any punches or apologize for what we're doing. Some people who watch it think Homelander is the hero. What do you say to that? The show's many things. Subtle isn't one of them. So if that's the message you're getting from it, I just throw up my hands."
The Boys has tackled extremely relevant issues
Whether intentionally or not, "The Boys" has tackled several real-life issues as they happened. In Looper's interview with the cast ahead of Season 4, Starlight actress Erin Moriarty said that the original pilot's script didn't include her character being sexually assauled by The Deep (Chace Crawford) — a scene that showrunner Eric Kripke was initially terrified to approach. Kripke admitted that while the show tackles social relevant themes, it's not always planned.
"It's happened now almost every season, and we write them sometimes close to two years before they air and again we'll find that the news is accurately reflecting whatever we're talking about," Kripke told the Hollywood Reporter. "It's not a spoiler to say that first episode [of Season 4], Homelander [played by Antony Starr] is on trial. A big concern is 'Can you convict someone that powerful of a crime?' And what does that mean for the various supporters or the people protesting him? Did I know it was going to come out during Trump's trial? Of course not."
With Season 4 of "The Boys" featuring an election around the same time as the U.S. prepares for its own, as well as Homelander's trial happening right after Donald Trump's just concluded, Kripke told the Hollywood Reporter that "The Boys" has always been about Trumpism. Ultimately, those calling it woke or not understanding "The Boys'" satire might indeed want to find a different show to watch.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).