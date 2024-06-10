The Boys' 'Woke' Complaints Destroyed In 4 Words

"The Boys" creator and showrunner Eric Kripke has a strong message for those complaining that the television series has become too woke: "Go watch something else." Over three seasons so far, "The Boys" has been a sharp satire of everything from American politics, corporations, and superhero films to celebrities and capitalism as a whole. Having its heroes operate in tandem with Vought International, a billion-dollar conglomerate with a significant influence in culture, is itself a critique of billionaires and those weaponizing wealth and power for control.

The themes haven't exactly been subtle, as Kripke discussed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. He didn't mince words either, calling out viewers who referred to the Amazon Studios series as "woke" by claiming that they simply don't get the show's message.

"I clearly have a perspective, and I'm not shy about putting that perspective in the show. Anyone who wants to call the show 'woke' or whatever, that's okay," Kripke said. "Go watch something else. But I'm certainly not going to pull any punches or apologize for what we're doing. Some people who watch it think Homelander is the hero. What do you say to that? The show's many things. Subtle isn't one of them. So if that's the message you're getting from it, I just throw up my hands."