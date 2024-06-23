The Boys TV Show Rejected One Huge Homelander Twist That Changed Everything

"The Boys" is making a major change from its comic source material, rewriting a significant twist involving the true identity of Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) and his connection to Homelander (Antony Starr).

In an interview with Variety, Eric Kripke, showrunner of "The Boys," said he's actively avoiding the twist in the original comics that Black Noir is a clone of Homelander and is responsible for his darkest actions. In the comics, Homelander is still a power-hungry, violent megalomaniac, but he truly loses control after he is accused of committing horrific crimes, including cannibalism of a baby. It turns out, Black Noir, a clone of Homelander designed as an insurance policy for the Supe, is actually the one who did it. Kripke calls the reveal a "hell of a twist," but said that "the mileage varies, and I'm sure fans are mad I'm not going that way, but that felt not as satisfying to me."

Krikpe admits the idea involving Black Noir and Homelander never felt grounded enough for "The Boys" television series, saying "if I'm going to follow this villain, I want this guy to be the villain. So I was never really into the clone idea." He added, "Plus, cloning feels like too — I'm going to sound silly — but cloning feels too magical for the show. We try to say that superheroes are the only slippery banana, and that everything else we try to make as grounded as possible."