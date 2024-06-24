Actors Who Were Unrecognizable From One Season To The Next

We knew it was inevitable: adorable little Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) would eventually become a teenager. That doesn't mean it was easy for "Young Sheldon" fans to swallow, especially when Sheldon's voice became noticeably deeper between Season 5 and Season 6. In fact, some fans have pointed out that teenage Sheldon's voice is bizarrely much deeper than that of Jim Parsons, who played adult Sheldon in "The Big Bang Theory."

Reddit user u/Desperate-Staff-7745 wrote, "Damn I got weirded out by Sheldon's voice! It's so deep now." The Redditor added, "Didn't feel this change on Georgie," referring to Sheldon's older brother (who went through puberty earlier in the show but whose transformation wasn't nearly as distracting). Perhaps it would have been less jarring if the showrunners hadn't slowed the passage of time to make the series last a little longer. Then at least Sheldon would have grown up at the same rate as the actor who played him.

To be fair, "Young Sheldon" tried to acknowledge these physical changes. At the end of Season 5, the showrunners chose to foreshadow the looming specter of puberty with a dream sequence in which Sheldon imagines himself all grown up. Likewise, Season 6 gave a nod to Sheldon's deeper voice when he declares, "The other day I answered the phone and they didn't mistake me for Mom." Even so, the whole conceit of the show starts to fall apart when the child prodigy is no longer a child.