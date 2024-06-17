How The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Feels About Those Plastic Surgery Comments

An untold truth of Starlight (Erin Moriarty) on "The Boys" is that her part was expanded for the Prime Video series compared to the comic books. In the show, she's a symbol of fighting oppression, finding her voice and pushing back against sexist notions, like needing to wear a skimpy superhero outfit. Unfortunately, real life mirrors fiction, with Moriarty having to defend herself against misogynistic comments concerning her appearance, and while she may not have the power to project light, she's fighting back in her own way.

In January, Moriarty quit Instagram after a plastic surgery controversy where pictures of her looking slightly different emerged on social media, with many people critiquing her perceived look. In a conversation with The New York Times, the actor explained what those comments meant to her. "For a few months, I thought my career was over," she confessed. "Because there was so much attention brought to something that I was told never to address." The fact Moriarty was told "never to address" the situation only compounds the issue, as it further stigmatizes plastic surgery when it's really a decision left to an individual and is no one else's business.

Later in the chat, Moriarty talked about receiving messages from other women who have dealt with harassment. It inspired her to change the narrative. "I had left it on a note where I'd explicitly said that I had been heartbroken by the comments," she explained. "Now, I'm not heartbroken. I'm galvanized." It's messaging worthy of Starlight herself.