TV Shows That Were Ruined After They Moved Networks

The television industry works a bit differently than feature films. For starters, you spend a lot more time investing in the characters, usually over the course of anywhere from six to 22 episodes per season. With the advent of streaming, TV isn't just a cable or network thing anymore, and with so much television content out there, it's sometimes hard to keep up. One strange thing that occasionally occurs in the TV world is when a show hops from one network or service to another.

Not counting syndication (which is an entirely different sort of network hopping), this phenomenon usually occurs when a show is canceled or on the chopping block, only to be shopped around and taken over by a new network or streamer. This can also happen when networks merge — such as The WB and UPN when they became The CW — but more often than not it involves a show being canceled and then saved. There are countless shows out there that have hopped networks over the years, but sometimes, shows get ruined by their new lease on life.

Here, we're tackling the best TV shows that were never quite the same after moving from one network to another, and just how they failed to capture what made the show's original run great. Of course, a lot of this is subjective, but there's a reason many of these shows were canceled again not long after making the big switch.