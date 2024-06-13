The Boys Season 4: Why Mother's Milk Looks Different (It's Not What You Think)

In the original Garth Ennis comics "The Boys," Mother's Milk is the most visually imposing figure of the group. Applying as much muscle as mind to the job, he is the level-headed brains of the team in the event that Billy Butcher (played by Karl Urban on the show) loses his cool and goes a little off the rails in bringing down supes, which ends up being quite common. For the last three seasons, there's no doubt that Laz Alonso has certainly fit the part, carrying a presence among the team even when the real muscle is the quiet killer Kimiko, aka the Female (Karen Fukuhara). This time around, though, there's a drastic difference with M.M. that's apparent the second he returns to the screen, which the show even makes a point to address.

Besides lacking the brilliant beard that certainly added the imposing element to the character, Alonso has lost some weight since we last saw him bickering with Butch. Held up in the surveillance van, Kimiko even makes an effort to bring some entrées to her teammate, highlighting that she's concerned about his weight. Thankfully, it's nothing to be worried about and (as far as we can tell so far) isn't related to his character's journey this time around. It turns out that Alonso just wanted to work on himself between seasons and even updated fans on the transformation prior to the show's return.