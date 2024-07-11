The Shining Actress Shelley Duvall Dead At 75

Shelley Duvall, the actress best-known for her roles in "The Shining" and "McCabe and Mrs. Miller, died at home on Thursday, July 11. She was 75 years old. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her long-term partner, Dan Gilroy, who told The Hollywood Reporter that she passed away from complications connected to her diabetes. Gilroy also shared an emotional farewell message in the statement released to the outlet.

"My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us," Gilroy said. "Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley."

Duvall's real-life struggles have been well documented, but she leaves behind an impressive body of work that earned her heaps of acclaim. That said, some of her most popular roles were demanding experiences, and she eventually retired from acting in 2002. With that in mind, let's take a look at Duvall's storied career and some of the projects that turned her into a household name.