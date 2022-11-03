Shelley Duvall Returns To Horror In The Trailer For The Forest Hills

If you've been keeping up with the news, you know the last few years have been tricky for legendary actor Shelley Duvall. That largely stems from a troubling 2016 appearance on "Dr. Phil," in which she appeared disheveled and mentally unwell. Though that "Dr. Phil" segment was widely condemned as both exploitative and sensationalistic by many (per E News), its impact was no less startling if only because not many people had actually seen Duvall since she left Hollywood in the 1990s.

The actor rose to prominence two decades prior, having been discovered by associates of Robert Altman in the 1970s, and appearing in several of his films (via The New York Times). By 1980, she was an A-lister working opposite Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining." Duvall's nerve-shredding turn as the beleaguered Wendy Torrance remains her best-known work, and arguably her best screen performance. We, of course, now know that both the grueling shoot and Kubrick's cagey methods in coaxing her performance took a serious physical and mental toll on the actor (per Us Weekly).

Duvall was understandably in no rush to return to the horror realm and has largely avoided the genre altogether in the years since. And as it happens, she's avoided any film projects at all for the past two decades (via CNN). That's about to change as Shelley Duvall has made her genre return in the new horror film "The Forest Hills." And we now have the trailer to give us a glimpse into her return to the big screen.

