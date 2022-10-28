Shelley Duvall Will Mark Her Return To The Screen With Horror Film The Forest Hills

Certainly in a lot of horror fans' Halloween watch rotations is 1980's "The Shining." The Stanley Kubrick-directed film has gone on to become a stone-cold classic, and it was recently featured at No. 6 in Shudder's "The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time." From bizarre happenings on set to hidden messages in the film, fans have obsessed over every detail in the film. Even the 2013 documentary "Room 237" directed by Rodney Ascher breaks down some of these obsessive details.

One thing in the film that is often discussed is Shelley Duvall's incredible, terrifying performance as Wendy Torrance. It is widely known that Kubrick put Duvall through the wringer to get the exhausted performance across on screen, doing over 100 takes for certain scenes. This led her to almost quit working on the film.

Duvall has not appeared in a movie in over 20 years, but she has just announced her return to film and it will be in a genre she is synonymous with due to her participation in "The Shining." She previously retired from acting in 2002 after appearing in the film "Manna from Heaven," which also starred Shirley Jones, Cloris Leachman, and Louise Fletcher.