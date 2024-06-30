Upcoming Comedy Sequels You Didn't Know Were In The Works

When a movie does well at the box office or on streaming, there's a good chance a sequel will eventually follow. This is a near certainty with horror movies due to their low production cost. The same could be said of comedies in terms of budget, but, for one reason or another, comedy sequels don't tend to come around quite as often. However, that's not to say they never happen — in fact, there are a number of upcoming comedy sequels in the pipeline.

While you may already be aware of some of the bigger upcoming comedy sequels currently in development, there's a lot that you probably didn't know were happening. After all, not everyone can keep track of every project that's in development, and when it's a sequel to a film that came out many years ago, there's a chance that you simply forgot the original even existed. The following comedy sequels are in various stages of development in Hollywood.