Freaky Friday 2's Rumored Plot Changes Everything For Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis
A "Freaky Friday" sequel is definitely on its way, and a report in Entertainment Weekly may have revealed some major plot details.
The long-awaited sequel, which will be helmed by "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra, could potentially focus on two teenage girls — Ganatra herself revealed this in an Instagram story regarding an open casting call. According to the outlet, the call was for a character named Harper, daughter to Lindsay Lohan's Anna, described as "a tomboy with a sharp sense of humor [who is] in a bit of a mood these days because her longtime single mom is set to marry British restaurateur Eric Davis." There's also Lily, Eric's daughter, who apparently doesn't get along well with Harper.
EW's report also said that the outlet got to see some of the sides for the audition, which specified that the scene in question does involve a body-swap situation. Apparently, the pages said "this is a 'body swap' scene" and clarified that "Harper should channel 'Anna' and Lily should channel 'Tess' [Jamie Lee Curtis]."
Obviously, the original movie — itself a remake of the 1976 comedy starring a young Jodie Foster, which was in turn based on the book by Mary Rodgers — focused on Tess and Anna experiencing a full body swap which ultimately helps them work out their differences. Based on the information obtained by EW, it seems like a new generation will be forced to understand their elders this time around.
This report on the Freaky Friday sequel had a lot of potential information about the sequel
The outlet goes on to say that the eight pages they saw — which may or may not be a part of the final script for the sequel — have more information on Harper's character. According to the pages, Harper "would like to see things go her way and use her intelligence to stop this marriage from ever happening." Still, the performance from whoever ends up playing Harper "should be grounded, emotional, and as natural as possible."
There are also scenes included in the pages that feature Harper and Lily working on a cleanup project while stuck in detention where they discuss Anna's potential move to London — although in the moment, Anna is in Harper's body and Tess is in Lily's, adding another layer to the scene. There's also a moment where Anna worries that she's not "cool" anymore (contrasting her adult life with her rock-star persona from the first movie) as well as an interlude where the two teen girls "drink" together (it's just apple juice in wine glasses). Whether or not these scenes end up in the movie, it certainly seems as if Nisha Ganatra and her team are cooking up something pretty unique.
The first Freaky Friday film is an underrated classic
Ever since "Freaky Friday" hit theaters in 2003, it's remained a beloved family film — largely thanks to the winning central performances from Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The two clearly have a blast as Anna and Tess, a battling daughter and mother who body-swap and realize that they need to try to understand each other. Arguably, Curtis gets the more fun role between the two — she gets to act like a rowdy teen trapped in her adult mom's body, which happens to hold a credit card with an enormous limit — but Lohan is also extremely funny as the uptight Tess in a teenage body.
At the end of March, Curtis posted a photo to her Instagram account of her and Lohan — though it's not clear whether the duo was already on set for the "Freaky Friday" sequel or if the two were just meeting up as friends. Still, the Oscar-winning actress captioned the photo "DUH! FFDEUX!" in a clear reference to the sequel, so hopefully this indicates that the film's production will pick up soon. Now, fans will just have to wait and see if Chad Michael Murray returns as the first film's heartthrob Jake.