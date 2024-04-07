Freaky Friday 2's Rumored Plot Changes Everything For Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis

A "Freaky Friday" sequel is definitely on its way, and a report in Entertainment Weekly may have revealed some major plot details.

The long-awaited sequel, which will be helmed by "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra, could potentially focus on two teenage girls — Ganatra herself revealed this in an Instagram story regarding an open casting call. According to the outlet, the call was for a character named Harper, daughter to Lindsay Lohan's Anna, described as "a tomboy with a sharp sense of humor [who is] in a bit of a mood these days because her longtime single mom is set to marry British restaurateur Eric Davis." There's also Lily, Eric's daughter, who apparently doesn't get along well with Harper.

EW's report also said that the outlet got to see some of the sides for the audition, which specified that the scene in question does involve a body-swap situation. Apparently, the pages said "this is a 'body swap' scene" and clarified that "Harper should channel 'Anna' and Lily should channel 'Tess' [Jamie Lee Curtis]."

Obviously, the original movie — itself a remake of the 1976 comedy starring a young Jodie Foster, which was in turn based on the book by Mary Rodgers — focused on Tess and Anna experiencing a full body swap which ultimately helps them work out their differences. Based on the information obtained by EW, it seems like a new generation will be forced to understand their elders this time around.