AI Creates The Perfect '90s Lord Of The Rings Movie Trailer & Cast

AI may have many uses, but reimagining classic entertainment IPs in brand new settings has to be the one use case to rule them all. Reworking J.R.R. Tolkien's iconic fantasy world into various other adaptive scenarios is particularly entertaining. It doesn't matter if you're twisting "Lord of the Rings" into a 1980s sci-fi, giving Middle-earth Wes Anderson style vibes or plastering Arnold Schwarzenegger's face on everyone at the Council of Elrond. Tolkienian AI mash-ups are a hoot.

One fan-infused invention moves the needle back less than a decade from Peter Jackson's iconic Middle-earth trilogy (which came out from 2001 to 2003). Created by stryder HD, the concept trailer shows us what "The Lord of the Rings" could have looked like if it was a full-on '90s flick. The movie has a distinct '90s flare that is built primarily on real faces and physical props interrupted by CGI shots that, just like any good '90s cinematic experience, don't just hover on the edge of the uncanny valley. They dive headlong into it.

The nearly four-minute trailer starts with epic music as viewers are ushered through a series of backed out shots. We see fantastical reworked scenes of famous spots, including the Shire, Mordor, Lothlórien, and Gondor. Less than a minute through, we're treated to a shot of the One Ring with being picked up by an unknown but Hobbit-looking hand. From there, the rest of the clip is a series of shots of the story's top characters, recast '90s style. We get plenty of well-known actors and even a couple of new characters that didn't make the cut for Jackson's films, and it's where things get really fun.