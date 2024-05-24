AI Twists Lord Of The Rings Into A 1980s Sci-Fi Movie (And It Kind Of Rules Them All)

AI has the potential to enhance healthcare services, streamline supply chains, and automate agriculture. However, there is no greater usage of artificial intelligence in the world as we know it than as a way to rework classic IPs into curiously odd new iterations. Case in point: a trailer released by YouTube channel Aesthetic AI that transports J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth stories into a classic sci-fi setting.

The video, concisely titled "Lord of the Rings as an 80s SciFi Movie," is over two and a half minutes long and set up as a series of AI-created stills of various Sci-fi-Middle-earth mashups. It is brimming with fascinatingly fresh versions of characters, races, and places fit to entertain fantasy and sci-fi fans, alike.

From the jump, the music stands out — and it's all-in on the sci-fi side of the equation. It consists of airy, suspended chords punctuated by alternating notes from a string, wind, and percussion ensemble. With this as an audible backdrop, we're shown a handful of objects and locations throughout the footage that follows, including The Shire and Rivendell. The former consists of a distinct blend of the green pastures of Tolkien's world and the sandy tundra of Tatooine. Rivendell is shown twice and is much bigger than its Middle-earth equivalent. One version even looks like it's floating, giving it Cloud City vibes.

We also get a shot of the One Ring to Rule Them All — presumably exerting power on a galactic scale in this case. The bauble is a beefier piece of jewelry covered in permanent carvings presented in a blocky, unreadable format. While these items and environments are fun, though, it's the characters that really hit home.