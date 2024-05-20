The Lord Of The Rings: What Sauron Really Looks Like Under The Armor

We've seen many adaptive iterations of the Dark Lord Sauron. He appeared in his guise as the necromancer in "The Hobbit" films. Director Peter Jackson created some confusing moments in "The Lord of the Rings" when he perched the Dark Lord high atop a tower as a glowing eyeball-shaped spotlight. Amazon Studios even sailed into uncharted waters when it made up its Halbrand persona (Charlie Vickers) as a non-canon version of Sauron for Season 1 of its "The Rings of Power" series.

Despite all the different manifestations, though, one of the most famous versions of Sauron is the imposing figure that we see in the opening sequence of Jackson's "The Fellowship of the Ring" movie. In that scene, the character is covered from head to toe in black armor, with the exception of the One Ring to rule them all, which glints on his finger. The question is, what is under that pitch-black exterior?

We know that when Isildur cuts the Ring from Sauron's hand, the Dark Lord implodes from the inside out, leaving him bodiless for centuries to come. So ... what body does he have less of? Does J.R.R. Tolkien explain? Kind of. Let's take a look at the tidbits of information that the Oxford professor gave us and see if we can piece together a picture of the Dark Lord on the other side of his armor.