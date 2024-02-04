The Lord Of The Rings Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger In Every Role Is An AI Fever Dream

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a film icon whether he's playing a killer robot sent from the future or a dad fighting Christmas crowds at the mall. The man is a classic cinema staple, but that doesn't mean he's perfect for every role. And yet, it's precisely every role that he plays in a recent AI deepfake video series that went viral on Instagram.

The clips come to us via the Instagram account @samhughesvo, which belongs to voice actor Sam Hughes. The pair of videos (so far) are titled "The Schwarzeneggers of the Ring," and they depict the moment from the Council of Elrond scene in "The Fellowship of the Ring" where Gimli foolishly tries to destroy the One Ring with his battle axe.

The one catch? Everyone's faces are replaced with Schwarzenegger. That's right. Elrond, Legolas, Boromir, Gimli, Frodo — everyone has a visage that is eerily deepfaked to look like good ol' Arnie. As the camera flits from one individual to the next, every time someone speaks or is shown close up, their face is digitally plastered over by the bodybuilding terminator. Hobbits, Dwarves, Elves, and Men suddenly appear as the same powerful man with a chiseled jaw and thick-throated confidence. Is it disturbing? In every way. Is it hilarious? You bet your life it is.