Lord Of The Rings' Most Powerful Character In Rings Of Power Season 2 Is A Huge Risk

It's official. Tom Bombadil is going to be in "The Rings of Power." Over a year ago, the rumor mill churned out the tidbit that Bombadil was cast for Season 2. On May 29, 2024, Vanity Fair confirmed the speculation with a First Look report that revealed Bombadil (played by Rory Kinnear) in all his Middle-earth glory.

The news is kind of a big deal. Bombadil plays a significant role in the earlier part of "The Lord of the Rings" books. Yet, Ralph Bakshi didn't adapt the character in the '70s. Peter Jackson skipped out on the enigma too — although he did hint at Tom Bombadil in a deleted scene. When Bombadil struts onto the screen in Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne's adaptation, it will be the first time he plays a significant part in any cinematic adaptation to date.

The question is: why? Why is J.R.R. Tolkien's overpowered and unexplainable character so hard to adapt, and will he fit into a Second Age story set thousands of years before the canon text where Tolkien originally put him?

Part of the answer is right in the question. Bombadil really is an enigma in any context, let alone a visual one. In a letter in 1954, Tolkien stated, "As a story, I think it is good that there should be a lot of things unexplained (especially if an explanation actually exists). ... And even in a mythical Age there must be some enigmas, as there always are. Tom Bombadil is one (intentionally)."

Bombadil isn't easy to understand or to adapt, which gives Payne and McKay a fun challenge. Let's look at what we know about the merry fellow, and why this move has huge "boom or bust" potential for "The Rings of Power."