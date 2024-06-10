The Biggest Plot Holes In The Deadpool Franchise

It almost feels wrong to go to the trouble of pointing out plot holes in the "Deadpool" films. Their whole reason for being, the thing that sets them apart, is that they're untethered from any and all rules — of logic, of diegesis, or even of propriety and good taste, as attested by the films' most controversial moments. It's easy to imagine Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) himself laughing at the idea that anyone could take issue with a particular inconsistency or unexplained flight of writerly fancy in one of his tales — as if his whole existence weren't all flights of fancy, all the time.

Still, there are some things that even all the humor and lampshade-hanging in the world can't disguise, and one of them is that both "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2" have moments of strained credibility. If the "Deadpool" films ultimately try to have their cake and eat it — spoofing and mocking superhero movies and their drama, yet simultaneously concocting earnest, dramatic stories that we're largely meant to take seriously — the logical frailty of certain plot leaps is the big deterrent to the prolonged harmony of those two cinematic modes, keeping Deadpool's entire movie timeline from hanging together perfectly.

There are a handful of moments when an attentive viewer might be too puzzled by the plot to laugh at the gags, which is unlikely to be what the filmmakers intended. For your appreciation, here are 11 of the biggest and most glaring plot holes in the two first "Deadpool" films.