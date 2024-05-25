Deadpool's Moral Code Explained

Although Deadpool is known as the "Merc with a Mouth," we don't actually see Deadpool doing much mercenary work in the movies. At least not mercenary work where he actually expects to get paid. If you rewatch "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2," you may be surprised to discover that his motivations are anything but mercenary.

The first "job" we see Wade Wilson do in "Deadpool" is when he torments a not-so-innocent pizza delivery guy (Style Dayne), who has been stalking a young girl named Megan (Taylor Hickson). Knowing that Megan can't afford to pay him much, Wade agrees to offer his services pro bono because he sympathizes with her plight. Later, in the beginning of "Deadpool 2," we see him assassinating bad guys from around the world. One of his targets, pleading for his life, offers to pay Deadpool twice whatever his employers are paying him, but Deadpool declines the buyout. It'll take a lot more than money to change his allegiance.

Deadpool has plenty of reasons for killing people, but greed isn't one of them. Whether he is getting revenge on Ajax (Ed Skrein) or protecting Russell (Julian Dennison), Deadpool always gets involved because it's a cause he believes in, not because he hears the ka-ching of a cash reward. Everybody he kills, he kills for personal reasons — maybe not always noble reasons, but at least you can be sure he's never just in it for the paycheck.