Deadpool's Most Controversial Moments

Okay, so the "Deadpool" films might have gotten under some people's skin — and one major death in the sequel was one of the biggest sources of controversy. When Vanessa died in "Deadpool 2," many viewers were upset that this beloved character was killed just to advance the story. Some have accused the movie of "fridging" — a trope in superhero stories in which a female character dies a gruesome death for no reason other than to motivate the male hero.

Critics have debated whether Vanessa's death constitutes fridging. Princess Weekes, writing for The Mary Sue, insists that it is fridging, especially because there were other ways to motivate Deadpool that didn't involve Vanessa dying. (In fact, the earliest pitches for the sequel had Vanessa alive and well, a version of "Deadpool 2" that we almost got to see.)

Meanwhile, others say the jury may still be out on Vanessa's death. Vox has pointed out that Vanessa was fleshed out as a three-dimensional character in the first movie, so it can hardly be said that her character exists purely to motivate Deadpool. Even Gail Simone, the comic writer who coined the term "fridging," weighed in on X (formerly called Twitter). For a character to be fridged, @GailSimone wrote, "she no longer really exists in the story [after she dies], her agony is just a motivator, and she's never really a person in that scenario." Since Vanessa is still very much important to the story after her death, talking with Wade from beyond the grave, she may not qualify. In any event, Vanessa doesn't stay dead, and she is set to appear in "Deadpool and Wolverine."