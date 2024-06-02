Can Deadpool Die? It's Complicated

The crass, violent, controversial moment-making Deadpool is a Marvel icon with a history dating back to the '90s. The Merc with a Mouth has faced enemies big and small, joined a number of teams, done something unbelievably gross with his body, and, of course, broken the fourth wall countless times. Along the way, he has evolved as a character, going from a mere sword and gun-slinging mercenary to a full-on anti-hero with defined characteristics and powers. Perhaps his most notable superhuman ability is his healing factor, which allows him to recover from injuries in no time. Of course, one has to wonder, does his regeneration have a limit?

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Deadpool's healing factor freezes the aging process, basically making him immortal. However, that's not to say that there's no way for Wade Wilson to die. He has been killed several times throughout his comic book tenure, most notably dying in the "Funeral for a Freak" storyline from the early 2000s. Deadpool is killed by the Director of the Weapon X program, who reverses his healing factor so extremely that he effectively falls apart at the seams.

He also dies alongside his family and friends in "The Death of Deadpool" during the cataclysm of Earth-616 and Earth-1610 colliding. Dracula even kills a similar alternate universe Deadpool, as he's sealed in a coffin full of acid. Despite these endings, though, the character has never stayed down for long, be it thanks to cosmic intervention or his regeneration abilities.

As if his healing factor wasn't strong enough, Deadpool was previously made entirely unkillable by magical means, if only for a brief period.