We Rewatched Deadpool 1 And Here's What We Noticed

"Deadpool" opens with a reference to one of the most popular X-Men: Wolverine. As Deadpool sits on a freeway bridge at the beginning of the movie, swinging his legs in the breeze, he speaks to the audience in a classic fourth wall break. He lets us know that he may have traded favors with someone whose name rhymes with "Polverine" so he could have his own movie. Deadpool continues the bit, switching to an Australian accent to comment on this individual's body. When Vanessa pulls off his mask later on in the movie, he's wearing a paper cut-out of Hugh Jackman's face.

While initially a fun Easter egg that comments on Jackman's time as Wolverine and the dynamic between the characters, the reference is even more relevant years later. The third "Deadpool" installment, "Deadpool and Wolverine," brings Jackman back as Logan seven years after he retired from the role. When the announcement was made, fans went wild, excited to see the two together on the screen in the "Deadpool" universe. The film's promotional art features a Deadpool and Wolverine friendship necklace, and early photos revealed that Wolverine wears his iconic yellow suit.

While we all caught and laughed at these references in our first watch, they mean so much more now that Jackman is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.