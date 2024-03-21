We Rewatched Deadpool 2 And Here's What We Noticed

Marvel's mouthiest antihero, Wade Wilson — aka Deadpool — quickly carved out a space for himself in the oversaturated superhero genre when "Deadpool" premiered in 2016. Unlike clean-cut Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes such as Captain America, Black Panther, and Spider-Man, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) operates much more in the gray. He certainly has no qualms about committing murder and he subverts expectations by regularly breaking the fourth wall and pushing barriers at every opportunity.

This drew audiences in, and the critical and financial success of "Deadpool" led to a second outing for Reynolds. Premiering on May 18, 2018, "Deadpool 2" sees Wade embark on another daring mission, but he also goes through a pretty big transformation as he learns what it's like to be part of a team — heck, he's even willing to die for Russell (Julian Dennison) at the end, though happily, he doesn't.

Like its predecessor, a big part of what makes "Deadpool 2" work are the Easter eggs and cultural references embedded in every scene. But there's actually so much more to Wade's off-handed comments, his MCU references, and the A-list cameos in the movie than viewers realize on first watch. Secrets have since been revealed by the movie's cast and creators, which majorly change the meaning behind certain scenes and creative decisions. Keep reading for a deep dive into the movie as we break down all the hidden details. Here's everything we noticed when we re-watched "Deadpool 2."