Movie Stunts Actors Regret

With so much done in post-production via computer effects in Hollywood nowadays, there's something to be said about good, old-fashioned stunt work. For a long time, the stunt people of Tinseltown were unsung heroes, though viewers have gradually come to appreciate what they do for our entertainment. However, while stunt performers are invaluable members of any film production, sometimes the actors they are paid to stand in for prefer to do these daring feats themselves. Of course, not everyone can be like Tom Cruise, who has performed some incredible stunts in his "Mission: Impossible" films.

The A-list action star is well known for his skill with stunts, though even he gets it wrong sometimes — Cruise broke his ankle during the making of "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." The production was put on hiatus as a result, something he immediately apologized for. Cruise is far from the first Hollywood star to pick up an injury while performing a stunt, and he certainly won't be the last. The following actors all came to regret doing their own stunts, and it's hard to see why.