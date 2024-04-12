Michael J. Fox Would Return To Acting - But He Has A Few Conditions

Legendary actor Michael J. Fox has largely stepped away from the craft over the years due to his struggles with Parkinson's disease and officially "retired" from acting in 2020. As he recently told Entertainment Tonight, though, Fox might come back for a truly excellent role.

During an event raising money for The Michael J. Fox Foundation, the "Back to the Future" star told ET correspondent Rachel Smith that he's not completely closed off to acting opportunities. "If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great," Fox said. "I mean, the documentary was a big thrill."

Fox is, of course, referring to his 2023 AppleTV+ documentary "Still," directed by David Guggenheim, which chronicles the performer's life with Parkinson's. Fox was diagnosed in 1991 but didn't go public with the information until 1998. According to Fox, the process of making Still was fairly organic and he quite enjoyed the experience: "It was fun. I never would have set that as a goal. It just happened."

When pressed by Smith, though, Fox said that if a role presented itself that felt true to his real-life experience, he would be excited to take it on. "I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out," Fox revealed.