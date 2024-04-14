Nude Moments In Movies You Probably Missed
Nudity on the big screen is actually more common than you might think. The practice is so widespread in Hollywood that even some PG-rated movies have nude scenes. Sometimes, a writer or director might include nudity as an artistic choice. Other times, they may add some form of nakedness to the story to provide shock value or to enhance a comedic moment. Whatever the case, there's a good chance you'll notice the nudity. After all, the time and effort that goes into filming such scenes means that any naked characters will likely be front and center, deliberately inserted into the shot to be noticed by the audience. Yet, that's not always the case.
There are some instances where nude moments in movies have gone undetected by many viewers, as is the case with the following films. Whether the characters in question slip by in the background, go unnoticed due to distractions in the scene, or are simply difficult to see, there's a good chance you totally missed these nude moments.
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" is the 2013 sequel to the original entry in the franchise. Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson's Peeta Mellark return to their home district after winning the 74th Annual Hunger Games. The pair don't have time to rest on their laurels, though, as they are forced to take part in the deadly competition for a second time. Over the course of the film, they decide on the roles they will play in a rebellion that is starting to fester. Many of the characters from the first film return, alongside a few newcomers, including Jena Malone's Johanna Mason.
Johanna's introduction comes in a memorable scene that takes place in an elevator which also contains Katniss, Peeta, and Woody Harrelson's Haymitch Abernathy. After showing disdain for the outfit she has been forced to wear, Johanna begins to strip, exposing the entire top half of her body. The scene is shot in such a way that nothing too revealing is shown, with the character appearing from the back for the most part. However, when Johanna exits the elevator, there's a brief moment where part of her chest can be seen from the side.
Asteroid City (2023)
Wes Anderson has never been a conventional filmmaker, and his 2023 film "Asteroid City" demonstrates that perfectly. The comedy-drama tells two concurrent stories, one focusing on a play about a stargazing event in the 1950s and the second a fictional documentary about the play. The two portions are presented in very different styles to help the audience differentiate them, with the documentary looking like a black-and-white television show and the play portrayed in full color to give it a more cinematic feel.
Like all Wes Anderson films, "Asteroid City" features an all-star cast, with the likes of Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, and Jeff Goldblum all appearing, to name but a few. Scarlett Johansson also has a major role, and it's the former Marvel star who is involved in the very brief moment of nakedness, making this one of the few PG-13 rated films to feature nudity. Her character, who is an actor, asks photojournalist Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman) if he wants to see her practice for an upcoming nude scene, and he agrees. She drops the towel she's wrapped in and appears naked in a nearby mirror for a moment.
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Like many of Quentin Tarantino's other films, "Pulp Fiction" is a stylized and non-linear experience that follows multiple storylines. At the center of the narrative are the hitmen Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield, portrayed by John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson. They work for crime boss Marsellus Wallace, who is played by Ving Rhames. Other characters include Uma Thurman's free spirit Mia Wallace and Bruce Willis' amateur boxer Butch Coolidge.
The tales are all interconnected in some way, and, as you'd expect from this particular director, there is a lot of violence, profanity, and sexual scenes. In all of these instances, though, there's no nudity and the camera is positioned in a way that nothing can be seen — with one exception. When Butch is getting cleaned up after escaping to a motel following his latest fight, he emerges from the shower and there's a brief moment of full-frontal nudity.
Django Unchained (2012)
"Django Unchained" is widely seen as one of Quentin Tarantino's best films, which is high praise considering the director's impressive filmography. Jamie Foxx leads the Western movie as the titular Django, a former slave who earns his freedom and becomes a bounty hunter in partnership with Christoph Waltz's Dr. King Schultz. The pair eventually wind up hatching a plan to rescue Django's wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) from Leonardo DiCaprio's despicable plantation owner Calvin Candie.
The film doesn't shy away from showing the true hardship faced by slaves during the era. There are frequent bouts of extreme violence, with characters being brutally tortured or forced to fight to the death for entertainment. Two of these instances feature blink-and-you'll-miss-it nudity. The first involves Broomhilda as she is taken naked through the plantation after being tortured: There are small flashes of her top half as she is moved. The second sees a moment of full-frontal nudity as a man is shot in his genitals. In both cases, it is easy to miss the nudity amid the horrifying situations being depicted.
The Theory of Everything (2014)
"The Theory of Everything" is a 2014 biographical drama film that tells the life story of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his relationship with Jane Hawking. Eddie Redmayne stars in the lead role, with Felicity Jones playing his partner. The story charts Hawking's impact on the world of physics alongside his health problems after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis while studying cosmology at the University of Cambridge. The film was largely based on the biography "Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen" by Jane Hawking.
While the movie delves into the romantic relationships of Hawking, it avoids showing anything explicit. Stephen and Jane have three children, and there are moments of intimacy between them, but the audience doesn't see any nudity or sex scenes. However, there is still a small sequence in which a naked woman is shown during the film. This happens when a copy of "Penthouse" is present on screen: A nude model can be seen on one of the pages of the magazine. Many people probably missed this when watching "The Theory of Everything" as the moment passes by quickly and it's difficult to spot unless you know what you're looking for.
Blue Sky (1994)
The 1994 drama film "Blue Sky" stars Jessica Lange and Tommy Lee Jones as a married couple. The events are based on the real-life relationship between former military man Clyde Stagner and his first wife Gloria. The pair, known as Hank and Carly Marshall in the movie, have a problematic marriage and the issue only grows worse when they are transferred to an isolated base in Alabama with their teenage daughter. Meanwhile, Hank also faces trouble at work when he argues against his superior in the military over his concerns about open-air testing of nuclear bombs.
Right at the start of the movie, the audience gets a glimpse into Carly's carefree personality. As helicopters pass overhead, she strips off and swims into the sea. The moment is short-lived, so it's easy to miss the fact that she has removed all of her clothing. The scene demonstrates Carly's willingness to be an exhibitionist at every possible moment and sets the stage for her eventual mental decline.
Closer (2004)
"Closer" is a Mike Nichols-directed, London-set romantic drama that focuses on the lives of four people: Anna, Dan, Alice, and Larry, played by Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, and Clive Owen, respectively. All four become entangled in a complicated relationship drama that involves cheating and plenty of backstabbing, with Portman's Alice standing out as the most memorable due to the fact that she is American and has a distinctive appearance.
People who saw "Closer" in the cinema were probably expecting some level of nudity. After all, Alice is a stripper and she is seen at her place of work several times. Despite this and the frequent sexual references in the film, there's no explicit nudity outside of an inadvertent wardrobe malfunction that ended up staying in the movie. While talking to Larry, a small movement leads to Alice's bra slipping down, exposing her chest for a brief moment.
The Rescuers (1977)
Disney's "The Rescuers" follows two mice named Bianca and Bernard, who are part of a group known as the Rescue Aid Society. After discovering that the notorious villain Madame Medusa has abducted a young girl as part of her plot to retrieve a famous diamond, the pair set out to save her, getting help from a variety of other animals along the way. It's very much aimed at children, which makes the fact that it contains nudity utterly bizarre.
For years there were rumors that a topless woman could be spotted during a frantic action scene. The rumors were only verified when the film was released on VHS, allowing viewers to slow the action down. When the story gained traction in 1999, Disney promptly recalled the tapes "to keep our promise to families that we can trust and rely on the Disney brand to provide the finest in family entertainment," spokeswoman Claudia Peters said (via The Press & Sun-Bulletin). The company claimed that the nude woman had been added during the post-production process, not by one of their animators.
An earlier VHS version of the film, released in 1992, didn't contain the offending image because it was made from a different print, the Mouse House confirmed. This brief moment of nudity was likely seen as a "harmless joke" when it was inserted back in the '70s, Stephen Charla of the International Museum of Cartoon Art told the Tampa Bay Times, adding that whoever did it "probably couldn't have predicted that 20 years later, someone could be watching the film on a machine that would allow them to watch it frame by frame."
Pretty Woman (1990)
The beloved 1990 romantic comedy "Pretty Woman" stars Julia Roberts as sex worker Vivian Ward, who develops a romantic relationship with Richard Gere's Edward Lewis. The pair lead very different lives: Edward is a rich businessman who is used to the finer things in life and doesn't have to worry about anything. After spending the night together, Edward hires Vivian to act as his partner for a week and the pair face numerous hurdles together.
Throughout her career, Roberts has actively avoided going nude for movie roles, and that's a rule she was determined to stick with while making "Pretty Woman." Even with the implied sex acts and charged dialogue between Vivian and Edward, Roberts only ever appears in her underwear throughout the movie. There is, however, a notable wardrobe malfunction: In one intimate scene between Edward and Vivian, Roberts wears a sheer nightie that viewers can clearly see through.
The Fifth Element (1997)
"The Fifth Element" is a classic sci-fi movie that sees Earth threatened with destruction by a fiery cosmic entity. A resurrected alien woman named Leeloo holds the key to humanity's salvation. Milla Jovovich stars alongside Bruce Willis, with the action star portraying 23rd century New York cabbie Korben Dallas. The pair meet when fate conspires for Jovovich's character to crash through the roof of Korben's taxi as she flees from government agents.
As you might expect from an unashamedly campy sci-fi romp, "The Fifth Element" doesn't shy away from showing skin. Female characters wear futuristic outfits that are usually on the skimpy side. There are also several implied sex scenes, although viewers don't see anything explicit. However, there are two moments in which the same woman can be seen topless: Her chest is bare as she lies on a table, though she's quickly covered up. Her top half is visible again in another shot as she gets changed, but she's out of focus and it happens very quickly, so people don't tend to notice. In fact, there are several things that you only notice in "The Fifth Element" the second time around.
Hackers (1995)
1995's "Hackers" is now remembered rather fondly by many, despite debuting to a mixed reception and losing millions at the box office. Unsurprisingly, given the title, the action follows two young hackers (played by Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie). When they become involved in a conspiracy that threatens the release of an unstoppable computer virus, the pair face off against government agents and the criminal mastermind who is behind the whole plot.
Given that "Hackers" had an intended audience of young men who like computers and action films, it really shouldn't be a huge shock that there are plenty of examples of crude humor and sexual references. There's a lot of skin on show, but the film avoids anything too explicit for the most part, using clever camera angles to keep things relatively clean. The only real nudity comes in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in which Jolie's character unzips her jacket before pouncing onto Miller: For a split second, her chest is fully exposed.
Splash (1984)
The House of Mouse is best known for its family-friendly output, but there are some surprisingly adult films that are owned by Disney. One of them is the 1984 romantic comedy "Splash." The Ron Howard picture follows Tom Hanks' Allen Bauer, who falls in love with a mermaid portrayed by Daryl Hannah. After a string of romantic failings, Allen is determined to make things work with the mysterious and beautiful mermaid, but, naturally, the pair face plenty of obstacles.
"Splash" is as close to a fish out of water comedy as it gets. The film takes advantage of the fact that Hannah's character is a mermaid who is unfamiliar with human customs. Gags often center on her lack of clothing, though the mermaid's chest is usually covered by some strategically placed long hair. That isn't always the case, though, and on at least one occasion, her top half is partially exposed. There's also a quick moment when she transforms into a human and jumps into the sea with her bare bottom on display (CGI hair was added to the Disney+ version to cover her behind, though the original scene was restored after parental controls were added to the streaming service).
Weird Science (1985)
Written and directed by John Hughes, the '80s sci-fi comedy "Weird Science" is about two teenage boys who turn their ideal woman — Kelly LeBrock's Lisa, who they designed on a computer — into a reality. When the duo hack into a government computer system for more power, an electrical surge brings Lisa to life (the "science" here is most definitely weird, but just go with it). With seemingly unlimited superpowers, Lisa is able to help Gary and Wyatt stand up for themselves and discover a new respect for women.
"Weird Science" helped to establish Kelly LeBrock as a sex symbol, but it's actually another character who appears in the nude here. In a cameo scene, "Playboy" model Kym Malin (who was the magazine's Playmate of the Month for its May 1982 issue) appears as a woman playing a piano. She gets sucked through a fireplace and out of a chimney, but not before most of her clothes are ripped away, exposing her bare chest for a moment.
The Living Daylights (1987)
Despite James Bond's encounters with the dozens of Bond Girls who have graced the franchise, there hasn't been a whole lot of real nudity in the world of 007. Sure, there are plenty of implied acts of intimacy and scantily clad women are commonplace, but most of the actual nudity is disguised. There have been some notable exceptions, though, and in the case of "The Living Daylights," you might have missed it. The 1987 film (the first to feature Timothy Dalton in the role of Bond) follows the British spy as he attempts to prevent a KGB defector from being assassinated and works to stop an arms deal that could have potentially catastrophic ramifications.
Like most Bond movies, the opening sequence includes silhouettes of nude women dancing and there are some instances where sex is implied. However, the only real nudity comes during a fight scene in which 007 disrobes a woman to distract a guard, allowing him to get the upper hand in the fight. While this woman is visibly topless for around five seconds, the on-screen fight is what's meant to draw the eye of the viewer, so (unlike the guard in question) you may not have noticed that she's actually exposed for a moment.
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
The Star Wars franchise has never been overly sexual. Yes, Princess Leia may have worn that now iconic gold bikini in "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi," but that's about as explicit as the series has ever been — at least intentionally. What you may not know is that "Return of the Jedi" actually contains an even more risqué moment. It happens so quickly that it's easy to miss, but once you know about it, you can't help but notice.
This unintentional Star Wars nude moment comes when Jabba the Hutt is tormenting a Twi'lek dancer by the name of Oola. As the crime boss pulls the chained Oola toward him, the ensuing struggle leads to an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction: Her robe momentarily moves out of position, exposing part of her chest. Speaking to Star Wars 100 Interviews, actor Femi Taylor revealed that she has no regrets about the scene. "[The outfit] was very skimpy, but I think it worked 'cause I think you needed it for that character and her background," she said. "It needed [to be reflected] in her costume, and I think the costume's wonderful." This is just one of many Star Wars moments that stunned audiences.