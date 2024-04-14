Nude Moments In Movies You Probably Missed

Disney's "The Rescuers" follows two mice named Bianca and Bernard, who are part of a group known as the Rescue Aid Society. After discovering that the notorious villain Madame Medusa has abducted a young girl as part of her plot to retrieve a famous diamond, the pair set out to save her, getting help from a variety of other animals along the way. It's very much aimed at children, which makes the fact that it contains nudity utterly bizarre.

For years there were rumors that a topless woman could be spotted during a frantic action scene. The rumors were only verified when the film was released on VHS, allowing viewers to slow the action down. When the story gained traction in 1999, Disney promptly recalled the tapes "to keep our promise to families that we can trust and rely on the Disney brand to provide the finest in family entertainment," spokeswoman Claudia Peters said (via The Press & Sun-Bulletin). The company claimed that the nude woman had been added during the post-production process, not by one of their animators.

An earlier VHS version of the film, released in 1992, didn't contain the offending image because it was made from a different print, the Mouse House confirmed. This brief moment of nudity was likely seen as a "harmless joke" when it was inserted back in the '70s, Stephen Charla of the International Museum of Cartoon Art told the Tampa Bay Times, adding that whoever did it "probably couldn't have predicted that 20 years later, someone could be watching the film on a machine that would allow them to watch it frame by frame."