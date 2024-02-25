Star Wars Does Have A Nude Moment - But It Wasn't Intentional

It isn't uncommon for wardrobe malfunctions to end up in finished movies, even in family-friendly blockbusters set in pop culture's most famous galaxy far, far away. When people talk about "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi," nudity isn't the first topic that comes to mind. Despite this, the film contains a blink-and-you'll-miss-it slip during one of the scenes in Jabba the Hutt's palace.

The scene involves Oola (Femi Taylor), an enslaved Twi'lek dancer who must perform for Tatooine's sleaziest crime lord while he taunts and tortures her. The malfunction occurs when Jabba grabs her by the chain before feeding her to a ravenous rancor, ultimately sending her to her grisly demise. Needless to say, the slip isn't the worst thing that happens to Oola during that sequence.

Of course, since the "Star Wars" franchise is massive worldwide, every scene has been analyzed with a fine-toothed comb. While the slip is visible for only a second, Taylor's wardrobe malfunction hasn't flown under the radar, and she's been asked about it during interviews that took place years after "Return of the Jedi" was released.