Things You Only Notice In The Fifth Element The Second Time Around

Though it bombed at the box office back in 1997, "The Fifth Element" has become the ultimate sci-fi cult classic. There's a story behind that transformation, but it really comes down to the incredible amount of work that dozens of people put into making the movie a reality. Director Luc Besson set out to create one of the most imaginative and funny sci-fi films to date, and without a doubt, he succeeded.

"The Fifth Element" centers on taxi driver Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) and resurrected perfect being Leeloo (Milla Jovovich). The unlikely couple have a chance meeting that leads them out into deep space and on a quest to save the world from a galactic-scale evil threat. In the background of their grand adventure is a deeply intriguing world filled with alien opera singers, incompetent government officials, and capitalist villains willing to sacrifice Earth for power.

Besson's film is the kind of movie that warrants multiple viewings. Plenty of its fans were kids in 1997 and are just now realizing how many details in "The Fifth Element" were just for adults. It's not all raunchy humor and political satire, though. If you haven't seen "The Fifth Element" in a while, there's plenty of good and bad to be discovered on a second viewing.