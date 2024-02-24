PG-13 Movies That Feature Nude Scenes

Although it isn't a legally binding system, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) ratings still play a huge role in deciding who can see a film — at least in the United States. The trade body, which represents the major movie studios, is responsible for informing audiences about the suitability of films for viewers of different ages. Graphic violence, nudity, drug use, and profanity are all considerations when it comes to determining the rating of a new release.

Steven Spielberg was instrumental in the creation of the PG-13 rating. Following controversy over excessive violence in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "Gremlins" — two films he was involved in — the intermediary rating was introduced to give parents a better understanding of what a movie might contain. While the PG-13 rating gives filmmakers some extra leeway compared to the PG label, that doesn't mean these movies can include excessive violence or explicit nudity.

Yet that didn't stop these films from having actors shed their clothes and/or get caught in compromising situations despite the PG-13 rating they received. You might not even remember these often fleeting naked encounters from some of your favorite PG-13 movies, but they exist.