The Ending Of A Quiet Place: Day One Explained

Sam is unique to many of the characters we meet both in this and previous "A Quiet Place" films in that her world is already coming to an end before "Day One." As is made clear by the poem "Bad Math" (which she published before she seemingly retreated from the world), the most traumatizing aspect of Sam's terminal cancer diagnosis is the constantly shifting date of her death. Though she and her doctors are certain that she's going to die, she keeps outliving their estimates.

It may seem like a cause for joy, but for Sam — whose surprising survival apparently does not indicate improving health — it simply robs her of what little control she has over her own fate and leaves her endlessly dreading a demise she can't predict. Ironically, this is the world everyone wakes up in on Day Two, when they realize the Death Angels are there to stay.

This is why Sam is uniquely poised to have a strangely positive and cathartic emotional journey through the end of the world as we know it. As she confesses her last-ditch pizza plan to Reuben shortly before his demise, it seems as though what she's really revealing is a desire to meet death on her own terms. Both of them know the odds of a cancer patient surviving an on-foot trek to Harlem during an alien invasion are low — that's why they're both close to tears when this conversation takes place.