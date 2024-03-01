The Ending Of Dune: Part Two Explained

Contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two"

Published in 1965, Frank Herbert's highly influential sci-fi novel "Dune" is set in the far future and revolves around a young aristocrat named Paul Atreides with the power of prescience — he can see things before they happen — who travels with his family from his lush home planet of Caladan to the desert planet of Arrakis (aka Dune). Unfortunately, it's part of an elaborate plot to have his family killed by the evil Harkonnen clan, led by Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Paul's father Duke Leto is assassinated, but Paul and his pregnant mother Lady Jessica escape into the Arrakian desert and join up with the native Fremen, who are also enemies of the Harkonnens.

The book's success led to a series of "Dune" novels written by Herbert, culminating in 1985's "Chapterhouse: Dune," which was published a year before his passing in 1986. Herbert's son Brian and Kevin James Anderson have collaborated on more "Dune" books as late as 2022. The success of "Dune" also led to multiple filmed adaptations, including the infamous 1984 David Lynch-directed version, the 2000 Sci-Fi Channel miniseries, and — of course — the 2021 big-budget adaptation directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul. But the 2021 film only (barely) encompassed the first half of the book, paving the way for 2024's "Dune: Part Two," which picks up right after the first film ends.