TV Fan Theories That Turned Out To Be True

In the late '90s to early 2000s, "Sex and the City" had fans of the show buzzing about its depictions of female friendship. Whether you were a Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), a Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), a Charlotte (Kristin Davis), or a Samantha (Kim Cattrall), there was something nice about being able to see complex modern female characters bond, even if it was mostly over men.

The trouble was that there were also a lot of hushed rumors that Parker and Cattrall, two of the show's leads, hated each other. Could the group of four women that was there for all of each other's ups and downs really be so fractured? Reports of financial disputes behind the scenes gave credence to theories of a rift between the women, supported by chatter about the gang sitting at the 2004 Emmys together while Cattrall sat on her own.

When "And Just Like That...," the revival show to "Sex and the City," came out and Samantha wasn't in it, we had our answer. Cattrall had rejected doing a third "Sex and the City" movie, and she didn't return to star in the revival series either. While Cattrall wasn't a part of the majority of the reboot, she did appear in the finale of the second season. There's still hope she might appear in a bigger role in the future. But for now, all we know for sure is that there is no love lost between Cattrall and Parker.