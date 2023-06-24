And Just Like That: No, Mr. Big Won't Return To Series - Even In Flashbacks

When "And Just Like That" kicked off its run on HBO, it famously killed off John "Mr. Big" Preston — played in both this and the original series by Chris Noth — and according to the stars of the revival, the actor will not be returning in any way, shape, or form.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Noth's bereaved on-screen widow Carrie Bradshaw, told The Hollywood Reporter — alongside her co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt — that Noth won't be back, primarily because they want the show to be about Carrie's journey moving forward.

"I don't think you need to [see him]," Parker told THR. "He played such a profound role in her life and obviously in the audience's feelings, I don't think we need to remind them with imagery. We tend to be reminded in our own lives every day of things that are important to us without seeing a photograph or film clip. Books can remind us; music, sounds, cross streets, food, a restaurant, a museum, flowers at a kiosk. I think that's the way we mostly live when we are recalling somebody; it's moments when we don't expect."

As Parker put it, the bigger story here is Carrie finding herself again in a very real way: "I have friends who have coincidentally lost their husbands in the very recent past ... But as you move on and you integrate this loss in your body somewhere, you find joy again; and you feel bad about being joyful again, and then you're more comfortable being joyful and happy."