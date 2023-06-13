Manifest's Surprise Ending Was 'Perfect', Says The Cast - But It Also Broke Them

In its final act, "Manifest" gives its most morally just characters the second chance that they deserve. The show's finale sees all of its core survivors end up back on the plane that originally turned their lives upside down. While there, the various heroes and villains of "Manifest" all find themselves faced with a final reckoning. Fortunately, even though some of the series' characters end up suffering surprisingly horrifying fates, most of them come out of their grand judgment further ahead than they likely expected.

Specifically, at the end of the "Manifest" finale, the show's survivors all find themselves transported back in time. Rather than going missing for five years on Flight 828, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), Ben (Josh Dallas), and all of their fellow surviving passengers land safely and get a chance to finally live the years they'd previously missed. This development comes as a major shock to the drama's characters, and it turns out that the actors who played them were similarly surprised by the show's conclusion.

For instance, while reflecting on her first reaction to the "Manifest" finale's screenplay, Roxburgh told Netflix, "Ellen [Tamaki] and I were at a bar and we were reading the script on our phone, a drink in, and we both just started crying." The "Manifest" star added, "I'm absolutely going to miss going to set with everyone and I'm going to miss just playing in that world because it was such a fun and exciting world to play in, but I think it's perfect. I think it's supposed to be left where it's left."