David Chase Confirms What We Suspected All Along About The Sopranos Finale

As endings to epic tales go, you can't get one more divisive than "The Sopranos" finale. More than a decade ago, fans around the world were either enraged or in awe at the concluding moments of Tony Soprano's life that we, at least, were present to see. Following the iconic cut to black in the Season 6 finale, "Made in America," numerous theories were made to confirm if James Gandolfini's anxiety-stricken mob boss had really been got or not (even by some of its cast), which continued long after its eight-year run.

During that time, David Chase, the show's creator and writer of "The Many Saints of Newark," was probed about what the intense cut to credits meant and if Tony had lived beyond them. Speaking to the New Jersey Star-Ledger in 2007, he said, "I have no interest in explaining, defending, reinterpreting, or adding to what is there. No one was trying to be audacious, honest to God. We did what we thought we had to do. No one was trying to blow people's minds or thinking, 'Wow, this'll [tick] them off.' People get the impression that you're trying to [mess] with them, and it's not true. You're trying to entertain them. Anybody who wants to watch it, it's all there."

As sworn to silence Chase may have been back then, the passage of time and frequent interview questions seen to have worn him down. In a recent interview, "The Sopranos" creator finally told us the truth.