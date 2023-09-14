Ahsoka: Is Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker Returning For More Episodes?

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 5, "Part Five: Shadow Warrior"

Things are heating up on the Disney+ series "Ahsoka," with the previous two episodes bringing back a prequel trilogy staple: Hayden Christiansen's Anakin Skywalker. Following up his work on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" for Disney+, the actor has returned to the role of the Chosen One for the fourth and fifth episodes of "Ahsoka." This time around, Anakin is in the World Between Worlds, where he takes Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on a journey of reminiscence and introspection, in addition to giving her a run for her money in two lightsaber duels.

At the end of the fifth "Ahsoka" installment, "Part Five: Shadow Warrior," the title character returns to the land of the living, parting ways with her former Jedi master. Though it seems that Anakin's part in Ahsoka's story is over at this point, there's a chance we haven't seen the last of him on her solo series. In a new "Ahsoka" teaser, we hear a few lines of dialogue from Christiansen that haven't made their way onto the program yet. Unless these are simply unused lines, it stands to reason that he's due for at least one more scene in a future episode as the former Darth Vader.

Unfortunately, for the time being, all we can do is wonder if Anakin will reemerge in the coming "Ahsoka" episodes. After all, Christiansen himself hasn't been much help when it comes to pinpointing where he'll appear next in the galaxy far, far away.