The Ending Of The Wild Robot Explained

At the start of "The Wild Robot," the ROZZUM Unit 7134 helper robot, aka "Roz" (Lupita Nyong'o), is activated in the wilderness by accident. She seeks an assignment to help out her new animal companions, but she can't understand them, and they see her as a monster. Roz studies the animals, learning to imitate their movements and understand their languages, but still feeling unwanted, she tries contacting her manufacturer for retrieval. This goes wrong, and the ensuing accident kills a goose and destroys all but one of its eggs. She decides to protect that egg from the hungry fox Fink (Pedro Pascal), and when it hatches, the gosling won't leave her alone.

Roz is stuck with the child, and after it breaks her communications module, she's stranded in the forest with it. Pinktail (Catherine O'Hara), an opossum currently raising seven kids, frames motherhood for Roz as a three-part assignment she can process: making sure the kid can eat, swim, and fly in time for the fall migration. Fink gives Roz advice on feeding the gosling while taking advantage of her naïveté to get a bunch of meals out of it himself. While Roz builds a shelter, Fink also gives her the suggestion to give the kid a name. She chooses Brightbill.

As the months pass and Brightbill (Kit Connor) grows up, he struggles with swimming and has zero confidence in flying. He's a runt, a social outcast, and the other geese bully him. Learning about his family's death strains things with Roz, but the goose leader Longneck (Bill Nighy) helps them reconcile, and with additional help from the falcon Thunderbolt (Ving Rhames), Brightbill learns to fly.