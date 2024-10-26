Sad Anime Movies To Watch When You Need To Cry Your Eyes Out

Anime can be a spectacularly potent medium when it comes to working the tear ducts. The artists and storytellers in Japan's animation industry have spent decades refining their craft, to the point of understanding exactly what makes viewers tick and how to hit them square in the heart. Here, we've compiled a list of 11 great Japanese animated films that were masterfully designed to overwhelm you with emotion. They range from unflinching war dramas and troubled romances to heartbreaking movies about time and transience.

Although some of these films are iconic and widely-known among anime aficionados, we've opted to avoid the obvious picks — you won't see Isao Takahata's "Grave of the Fireflies" or Makoto Shinkai's "Your Name" here, tear-jerking as they may be. What you will see are different films by Takahata and Shinkai, as well as efforts from several other animation masters who have perfected the art of making you weep.

So, if you're looking for that specific kind of intense cry that only a good anime can provide, any movie on this list should do the trick. However, be warned: Some of them have the potential to leave you upset for days.