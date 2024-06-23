Who Is Ultraman, What Are His Powers, & What's With That Costume?

With the new animated movie "Ultraman: Uprising" popping off on Netflix, a whole new audience is getting introduced to one of Japan's most prolific and longstanding sci-fi franchises. While Ultraman has never achieved the same level of international renown as his kaiju cousin Godzilla, the two have similar origin stories, and they've both been incredibly influential in the genre they share. Since "Ultraman: Rising" has been so well-received, it's likely that a lot of new fans are looking into the gargantuan superhero for the first time.

The "Ultra" franchise started way back in 1966 with the Japanese TV series "Ultra Q,' which was immediately followed up by the first "Ultraman" series — a continuation of the same kaiju-centric structure from the first show. Both were created by legendary Japanese filmmaker and practical effects savant Eiji Tsuburaya. More than a decade prior, Tsuburaya had launched himself to success as the special effects coordinator for a little-known 1954 film called "Godzilla."

Alongside director Ishirō Honda, Tsuburaya is credited with effectively creating the kaiju genre. His revolutionary practical effects work, primarily using miniatures and the creature-suit approach later referred to as "suitmation," also earned Tsuburaya the title "Father of Tokusatsu," the genre name for Japanese films centered around practical effects.

"Ultraman" came later in Tsuburaya's career, but it once again revolutionized the genre he helped create. Using repurposed miniatures and creature suits from his time with the "Godzilla" movies on "Ultra Q," he created a new offshoot of the kaiju genre that's remained popular to this day.