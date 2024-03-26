We Rewatched Dune Part 1 And It's Totally Different Now

Director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune" has quickly become one of the seminal experiences in 21st century cinema, with the two-part adventure wrapping up via the March 2024 release of "Dune: Part Two." That movie picks up with Paul Atreides already in exile, and carries the young protagonist's fledgling story through to the completion of his rise to power on the desert planet of Arrakis.

The second half of the story (Villeneuve doesn't consider the film a sequel) blew everyone away at the box office and has quickly drawn comparisons to previous fantasy successes, including Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. With the success of the second part ringing in our ears, we decided to go back and rewatch the first half of the story again — and there's no doubt that it's a completely different viewing experience now.

With the second half providing some critical context, "Dune: Part One" takes on fresh life as now-beloved characters are introduced, events are set in motion, and Arrakis first comes into focus. Here are some of the biggest takeaways that come from a "Dune: Part One" rewatch now that "Dune: Part Two" is officially out.