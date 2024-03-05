Dune Scenes That Were Left On The Cutting Room Floor

Every movie goes through a process of script alterations and editing during production. Often, this will result in entire scenes being discarded, plot points being changed, and even entire characters going missing. Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part One," a 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed sci-fi novel, is no different in that respect. In fact, the film faced even larger hurdles in terms of cutting out parts of the story because it was adapted from such a long and complicated novel.

The book has been adored by fans since it was released, so adapting it for the big screen in a manner that pleases everyone was always going to be tricky. After all, movies are an entirely different medium and they can't use all of the same narrative devices that authors can employ. So, even though director Denis Villeneuve wanted to create a faithful adaptation of the original book, his desire to craft a perfect film meant that many scenes he shot (or were originally included in the script) had to be removed.

Regardless of why they were ultimately cut, these deleted scenes are unlikely to see the full light of day and have only been discovered thanks to interviews with the cast and crew (or the investigative work of dedicated fans).