The Real Reason Why Dune Parts 1 And 2 Weren't Shot Back-To-Back

"I wanted at the beginning to do the two parts simultaneously," Villeneuve told Variety. "For several reasons, it didn't happen, and I agreed to the challenge of making part one and then wait to see if the movie rings enough enthusiasm." Villeneuve didn't get into what the "several reasons" are, but it's clear that the most important reason is that Warner Bros. wants to make sure it didn't spend $165 million (via Deadline) on a movie that doesn't connect with a wide audience. Making "Dune" the way Villeneuve wanted is a risk, and Warner Bros. wants to make sure the risk has enough upside before doubling down. That also seems to be why the "Dune" TV series spin-off, "Dune: The Sisterhood," is still in development and hasn't started production.

Villeneuve is currently working on the script for Part Two and is "optimistic" that it will be made. Still, he put everything he had into making part one, since he knew while he was making it that it may be the only "Dune" movie he gets to make.

"If such a thing as 'Dune: Part Two' happens, I will say that it's going to be an insane playground for me," he told Variety. Hopefully he gets to make it, we all get to take a spin on that swing set.