Why You Shouldn't Expect Dune 3 Anytime Soon

"Dune: Part Two" is looking to be a massive hit. Critics adore the sci-fi sequel, and its projected opening weekend box office stands at an astonishing $60 to $80 million. There are plenty of other Dune books to adapt, with director Denis Villeneuve already having discussed his desire to work on "Dune Messiah." However, audiences may need to wait a while before seeing any more Dune movies (assuming they happen at all).

While there was a pretty quick turnaround between the first and second Dune movies, Villeneuve told The Times how he's taking his time for the prospective next one. "There is absolutely a desire to have a third one, but I don't want to rush it," he stated. "The danger in Hollywood is that people get excited and only think about release dates, not quality." Given the critical reception to his two Dune movies so far, it's understandable he wouldn't want that streak to break with a third movie.

Warner Bros. hasn't officially greenlit "Dune 3" yet. The company's likely waiting to see how well "Dune: Part Two" performs. Luckily, Villeneuve is getting a jump on things, as he mentioned during a South Korean press conference that "the screenplay [for 'Dune Messiah'] is almost finished but it is not finished." It's clear he wants to make a third Dune movie, and hopefully, the powers at be allow him to do so.