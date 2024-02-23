Dune 2: How Much Time Has Passed Since Part One?

It might feel like a century since we last saw Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), but within its first minutes, "Dune: Part Two" makes it feel like we never left Arrakis. After a voice-over from the soon-to-be new woman in his life, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), we catch up with Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), as they adapt to their new existence in the desert.

It only takes the appearance (or absence) of one member of the traveling party to figure out just how long it's been since the end of "Dune: Part One." Venturing across the sands with Stilgar (Javier Bardem) leading the way and Chani (Zendaya) monitoring the new outsiders, the group is shown carrying the body of Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun), who was last seen being wrapped up after being defeated by Paul in their epic knife fight.

Parking us at this point in the timeline is an excellent move from director Denis Villeneuve. It allows the audience to recalibrate where they were last and take as many fresh sandwalking steps back onto this hostile planet as the hero we've been following. In hindsight, it also makes for a perfectly proportioned second half given the task the talented filmmaker set himself when bringing the world of "Dune" to life on the big screen.