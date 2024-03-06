The Real Reason Dune 2 Cut Stephen McKinley Henderson's Thufir Hawat

The excellent sci-fi sequel that is Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" might be massive, but cuts still had to be made to fit Frank Herbert's tale on the big screen. Unfortunately, among them was the return of Thufir Hawat (Stephen McKinley Henderson, who looks so familiar because he was in both "Fences" and "Lady Bird"), the Atreides Mentat seen rolling back his eyes to calculate the cost of travel to and from Caladan in "Dune: Part One." While Henderson shot scenes for the second half of Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) journey to becoming the Lisan al Gaib, they didn't make it into the final film, and Thufir's whereabouts following the Harkonnen attack are never confirmed.

"When you adapt, there's always some kind of violence toward the original material. You have to change things, you have to bend, you have to make painful choices," Villeneuve told Entertainment Weekly about the difficulties of transferring a beloved story to the screen. "One of the most painful choices for me on this one was Thufir Hawat. He's a character I absolutely love, but I decided right at the beginning that I was making a Bene Gesserit adaptation. That meant that Mentats are not as present as they should be, but it's the nature of the adaptation." It's a choice that some fans might've been upset to see, particularly given Thufir's mission of revenge and redemption in the book.