Wonder Woman's Movie Future May Be Dead - For Now

The fate of several DC Extended Universe roles have been in flux since James Gunn started rebooting the characters into the DC Universe. The movies Gunn and Peter Safran have announced confirm that Superman (now played by David Corenswet) and Batman — a new one, since Robert Pattinson's Batman won't appear in the DCU — will be a part of the live-action movies going forward. This leaves only one member of DC's "big three" in limbo. Despite appearing in seven DCEU movies, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman has been conspicuously absent from upcoming plans. And now, "Wonder Woman" and "Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins has confirmed that fans aren't about to see any version of the character in the DCU any time soon.

In an interview with Max's "Talking Pictures" podcast, Jenkins said the hero doesn't have a place in Gunn and Safran's first DCU wave. "They aren't interested in doing any 'Wonder Woman' for the time being," the filmmaker revealed. "It's not an easy task with what's going on with DC. James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans. I don't know what they are planning on doing or why, so I have sympathy for what a big job it is, and they have to follow their heart and do what they've got planned."

Jenkins' comments mean that the next Wonder Woman solo movie will likely be a long time coming, and the same applies to the next time we'll see Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman share the screen. However, the Themyscira-themed "Paradise Lost" DCU TV series Gunn and Safran announced is set to take place before Diana's birth, so who knows? Perhaps it will be the platform that eventually introduces her to the DCU.