Is Wonder Woman 3 Happening After All? Gal Gadot May Have The Answer

Warner Bros.' DC's movie universe has been in flux for some time, starting with the "Justice League" debacle in 2017 to the recent failure of "The Flash" at the box office. James Gunn and Peter Safran taking control of the struggling brand is a step in the right direction, but it also calls into question how Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman fits into future plans. Rebooting Superman completely has been one of DC's biggest changes, opting to recast Henry Cavill with David Corenswet and completely resetting the character's continuity. But if the new heads of DC are sticking with Gadot as Wonder Woman, what does this mean for the continuity of the other Justice League members?

The simple answer is, it may not mean much. If Gunn's work on "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" is any indication, DC will simply keep elements of the brand that have worked and quickly dispense with things that haven't. Gadot is arguably one of the main things in DC that has always been appreciated by fans, and as the star of one of the few female-fronted superhero films, getting rid of her would be a bad look. As much as Wonder Woman means to the actor, her portrayal means even more to fans hungry to see more female representation in their comic book adaptations. And if you ask her, she's on board with the changes Gunn has made and completely supports the "Superman: Legacy" cast.

"I'm happy for them," Gadot told ComicBook. "It's such a huge take-on and it's such an exciting beginning to any actor, and I wish whoever it's going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride."